Kalkulus Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (KLKS)

Kalkulus (CURRENCY:KLKS) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Kalkulus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalkulus has a market capitalization of $37,559.57 and approximately $114,315.00 worth of Kalkulus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kalkulus has traded up 55.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Kalkulus is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Kalkulus’ total supply is 19,453,690 coins and its circulating supply is 18,778,610 coins. The official website for Kalkulus is kalkulus.trade. The Reddit community for Kalkulus is /r/Kalkulus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kalkulus’ official message board is medium.com/@kalkulus_team. Kalkulus’ official Twitter account is @kalkulus_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kalkulus is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalkulus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalkulus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalkulus using one of the exchanges listed above.

