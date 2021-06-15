RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on RPM. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $90.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. RPM International has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $99.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.51%.

In other RPM International news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $170,943.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $454,399.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in RPM International in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 43.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

