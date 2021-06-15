CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

CVAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of CureVac by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CureVac by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of CureVac by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CureVac by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

CVAC opened at $99.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CureVac has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $151.80. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.39.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

