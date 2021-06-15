Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 357.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,893 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,374,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after purchasing an additional 941,876 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $24,467,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,097,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,835,000 after acquiring an additional 493,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,348,000 after acquiring an additional 306,210 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.207 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

