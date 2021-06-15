Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 10.42%.

MPAA stock opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.32. Motorcar Parts of America has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62. The firm has a market cap of $460.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Motorcar Parts of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.