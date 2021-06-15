Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $690,000 Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 181.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 533.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.51. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

