Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $658,000 in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of IYR stock opened at $104.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.67. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.34 and a 52 week high of $105.22.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.