Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.04 EPS

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($1.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

TALS opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. Talaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $19.82.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,995,000.00.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

