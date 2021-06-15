Texas Yale Capital Corp. Reduces Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,127 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned about 0.10% of Golub Capital BDC worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBDC. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 3,765.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,895,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,266 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,109,000 after buying an additional 1,758,314 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $14,218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after buying an additional 988,484 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $4,299,000. 43.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $157,200.00. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $29,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,772.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 71,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,617 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

