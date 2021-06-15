Grimes & Company Inc. Buys Shares of 2,969 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,969 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $10,033,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $104.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.72.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

