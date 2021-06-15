Grimes & Company Inc. Buys Shares of 2,969 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,969 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $10,033,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DELL opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $104.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.00.
In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.72.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
