Grimes & Company Inc. Has $308,000 Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 260,920 shares of company stock valued at $66,671,458. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $239.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $82.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

