SPINDLE Market Cap Tops $344,405.87 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $344,405.87 and $2,800.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 77.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,964.28 or 1.00092120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00033077 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008528 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.34 or 0.00351475 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.92 or 0.00868869 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.48 or 0.00434499 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007178 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00063064 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003361 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

