Short Interest in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Rises By 101.5%

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a growth of 101.5% from the May 13th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RFIL. Zacks Investment Research lowered RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $79.78 million, a P/E ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 1.12. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $8.04.

In other news, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 4,271 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $27,932.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,531.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $32,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,304.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,598 shares of company stock worth $51,995 and have sold 7,617 shares worth $51,185. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RF Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RF Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RF Industries by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 28,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RF Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of RF Industries by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 51,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

