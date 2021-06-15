Zacks: Analysts Expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.46. Chegg reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.93. Chegg has a 1 year low of $56.90 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of -149.84, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $2,857,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,493,918.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $1,789,834.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,542,275.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,714 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,134. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Chegg by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Chegg by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Chegg by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Chegg by 6.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

