Monkey Project (MONK) Achieves Market Cap of $1.11 Million

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. During the last week, Monkey Project has traded up 22.2% against the dollar. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $430.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0879 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monkey Project alerts:

Eternity (ENT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,680,395 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MONKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Monkey Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monkey Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.