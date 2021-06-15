Electroneum Price Reaches $0.0076 on Top Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $135.68 million and approximately $440,903.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 102.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,872,495,885 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

