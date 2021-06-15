Short Interest in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Increases By 43.8%

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 763,500 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the May 13th total of 531,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 131,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. Spok has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $12.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $213.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Spok alerts:

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Spok by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Spok by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Spok during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Spok by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Spok by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.