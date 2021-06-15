Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the May 13th total of 151,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Secoo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,023,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Secoo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Secoo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Secoo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Secoo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

SECO stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. Secoo has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $176.99 million, a P/E ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

