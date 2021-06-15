Short Interest in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Drops By 27.4%

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the May 13th total of 4,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Everi news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $772,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $246,615.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,703.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Everi alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter worth $37,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Everi by 2,355.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRI opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. Everi has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $23.14.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.64 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. Equities analysts expect that Everi will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EVRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Everi in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.