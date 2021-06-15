OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,960,000 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the May 13th total of 79,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days. Currently, 14.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of OPK opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. OPKO Health has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $545.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.00 million. OPKO Health had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Equities analysts expect that OPKO Health will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

In other OPKO Health news, SVP Jon R. Cohen purchased 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 400,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $1,456,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,981.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,500 in the last quarter. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 129.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

