Dragon Coins Tops 24 Hour Volume of $36.00 (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $36.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Coins coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00064404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00022562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $315.72 or 0.00790740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00085663 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,189.50 or 0.07988230 BTC.

Dragon Coins Coin Profile

Dragon Coins (DRG) is a coin. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Dragon Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.