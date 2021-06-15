HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HUYA. Daiwa Capital Markets raised HUYA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. 86 Research raised HUYA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HUYA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $16.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.76. HUYA has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in HUYA by 387.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in HUYA by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in HUYA in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in HUYA by 19.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

