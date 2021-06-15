Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NAV opened at $44.46 on Friday. Navistar International has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.88.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. Navistar International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navistar International will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAV. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Navistar International by 16,979,550.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,735,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,501 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at $134,672,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at $123,574,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth about $108,447,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Navistar International by 4,361.4% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,579,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

