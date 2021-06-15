Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NAV opened at $44.46 on Friday. Navistar International has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.88.
Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. Navistar International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navistar International will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Navistar International
Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.
