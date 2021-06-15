Zacks Investment Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Alvopetro Energy in a research report issued on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Alvopetro Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$7.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.35 million.

ALV stock opened at C$0.99 on Tuesday. Alvopetro Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.54 and a 1-year high of C$1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.73 million and a PE ratio of 13.75.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the RecÃ´ncavo basins in onshore Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, the company holds interests in the CaburÃ© and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and MÃ£e-da-lua; and two other exploration assets comprising 23,527 acres.

