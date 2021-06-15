Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) & Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Financial Survey

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ardmore Shipping and Performance Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardmore Shipping 0 1 3 0 2.75 Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus price target of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 40.26%. Performance Shipping has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 106.34%. Given Performance Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Ardmore Shipping.

Profitability

This table compares Ardmore Shipping and Performance Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardmore Shipping -10.51% -4.43% -1.93% Performance Shipping -0.90% -0.38% -0.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ardmore Shipping and Performance Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardmore Shipping $220.06 million 0.61 -$6.05 million $0.02 202.00 Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.59 $5.19 million $1.05 5.08

Performance Shipping has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ardmore Shipping. Performance Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ardmore Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.8% of Ardmore Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Ardmore Shipping has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Performance Shipping beats Ardmore Shipping on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

