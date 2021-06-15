Brokerages Expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Pacira BioSciences reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 483.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pacira BioSciences.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.54.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $60.01 on Tuesday. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $40.96 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.53.

In related news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 5,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $339,064.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,237.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $63,908.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,659.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,523 shares of company stock worth $6,483,949. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $65,000.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.