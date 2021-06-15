Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to Post $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. First Internet Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 202.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Internet Bancorp.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.74 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.48. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $323.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INBK. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 314.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 90.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 55.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.