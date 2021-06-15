Analysts Anticipate Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TNDM. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

TNDM stock opened at $92.65 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.41 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $303,873.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,787 shares of company stock worth $703,675 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after acquiring an additional 32,350 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,719 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,794,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.