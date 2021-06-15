CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 13,949 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,594 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,915 shares of company stock worth $637,033 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $124.95 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.45.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 104.19% and a negative return on equity of 327.32%. The firm had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.54) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

