Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Cummins by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Cummins by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 3.2% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 38,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI opened at $248.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.61 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.