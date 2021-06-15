Land Securities Group plc (LAND) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 17th

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:LAND opened at GBX 712.20 ($9.30) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 718.05. The company has a market cap of £5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Allan purchased 20,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, for a total transaction of £148,531.32 ($194,057.12).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 728.75 ($9.52).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.