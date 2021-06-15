Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical technology company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

Hill-Rom has increased its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hill-Rom has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hill-Rom to earn $6.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

NYSE:HRC opened at $112.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.57. Hill-Rom has a twelve month low of $80.31 and a twelve month high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HRC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

