Reaves Utility Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG)

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UTG opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $35.42.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

