Reaves Utility Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG)

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UTG opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $35.42.
About Reaves Utility Income Fund
