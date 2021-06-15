Foundry Partners LLC Sells 7,170 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 65.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 124,658 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 107.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 49,496 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 25.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 19,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.51 million, a PE ratio of -15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

