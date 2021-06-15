Foundry Partners LLC Invests $4.19 Million in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 72,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 193,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 49,581 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 58,898 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $392,389.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,205.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,142,830.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,490 shares of company stock worth $2,087,185 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $57.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

