Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 97,930 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.58% of Kimball Electronics worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,935,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,924,000 after acquiring an additional 77,476 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 971,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after acquiring an additional 66,280 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 29.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 597,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after acquiring an additional 134,573 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 326,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $89,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 196,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,294.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $403,375 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KE opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $310.33 million for the quarter.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

