Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.07 Million Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,925 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,200,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,550,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,270,000 after purchasing an additional 35,827 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in State Street by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,691,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,078,000 after buying an additional 300,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,175,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,314,000 after buying an additional 146,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT opened at $84.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.90. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $89.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

STT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.43.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.