Foundry Partners LLC Sells 9,415 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,415 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Hanger were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Hanger by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Hanger by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Hanger by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hanger by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other Hanger news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $387,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNGR stock opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $976.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.03. Hanger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $26.69.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Hanger had a return on equity of 83.02% and a net margin of 5.04%. Equities analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

