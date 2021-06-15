Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 15.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Yum China by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YUMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.34.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE YUMC opened at $69.08 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

