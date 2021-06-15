Foundry Partners LLC Sells 4,550 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after purchasing an additional 54,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 66,323 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $996,733.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,442,657.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,955 shares of company stock worth $2,054,856 in the last three months. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NSSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

NSSC stock opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $628.49 million, a P/E ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 1.39. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.62.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.35 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. On average, analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

