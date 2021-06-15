Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 26,730 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,730 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.66% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, Director Kevin Ferro purchased 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $102,078.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,605.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GHL stock opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $287.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.95. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $20.09.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $68.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.15 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 83.55% and a net margin of 13.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GHL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

