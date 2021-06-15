FineMark National Bank & Trust Makes New $305,000 Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,514,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,971,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,983,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,066,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 489,581 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $73.35 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.