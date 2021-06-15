FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $350,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 481.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 55,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 45,810 shares during the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,565,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 108,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of XBI stock opened at $136.68 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $98.47 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.25.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.