FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys New Position in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITRM. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $935,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $725,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Gabelli upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, G.Research raised Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRM opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

