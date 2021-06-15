Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Makes New $209,000 Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,669,000 after buying an additional 5,828,897 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $177,891,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $160,286,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $25,208,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,186 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $255,234.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at $857,795.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,786 shares of company stock worth $6,693,294. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Argus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of MGM opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.86.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

