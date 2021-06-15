FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 3,617 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Sysco were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SYY opened at $79.40 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.75.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.