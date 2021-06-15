Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 73.8% from the May 13th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ UNAM opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. Unico American has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79.

Get Unico American alerts:

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Unico American had a negative net margin of 51.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.51%. The company had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter.

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Unico American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unico American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.