Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 475 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

MOS stock opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.72. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The Mosaic’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

