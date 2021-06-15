DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 849,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,493 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $8,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,412,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,584,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,643 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,067,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,896,000 after purchasing an additional 46,959 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 274.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,348,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,158,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,061,000 after purchasing an additional 66,445 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRH. Truist Securities increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

NYSE:DRH opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

