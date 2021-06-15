SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 898,000 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the May 13th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 560,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SSSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on SuRo Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

SSSS opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $336.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.04. SuRo Capital has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.28.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 11,106.87%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SuRo Capital will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is an increase from SuRo Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $30.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 215.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,234.57%.

In other SuRo Capital news, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $56,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Birch sold 62,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $977,530.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,055,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,103,208.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 539,633 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,873. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in SuRo Capital in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in SuRo Capital in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in SuRo Capital in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

